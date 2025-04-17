Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

RECLAIM Holy Week: Return to the Cross | Mother Miriam

The Mother Miriam Show

The Mother Miriam Show

Mother Miriam calls Catholics to reclaim the depth, reverence, and sacred tradition of the Church’s most solemn days. Reflecting on Palm Sunday and the intensity of Passiontide, she draws from Dom Guéranger’s The Liturgical Year to reveal the profound sorrow and beauty leading up to the Triduum. She critiques the liturgical minimalism and poor catechesis that have weakened the Church’s witness, especially during Holy Week. From the veiling of images to public penance and the necessity of confession, Mother calls the faithful to restore what has been lost — and live these days in full communion with Christ’s Passion. She also answers listener questions on blasphemy against the Holy Spirit, the filioque clause, managing finances faithfully, and staying spiritually grounded through mental health struggles.

