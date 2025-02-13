Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Red Rose Rescuers ARRESTED? | TRIAL UPCOMING

Fr. Nix’s upcoming trial on March 14th for his 2019 arrest during a Red Rose Rescue inside a New Jersey abortion center is sending shockwaves throughout the political discourse. This conversation covers topics such as peaceful protest tactics, the necessity defense, and the physical toll of arrests. Fr. Nix shares powerful stories, including evangelizing police officers during his booking.

They also reflect on internal conflicts within the Catholic Church, the papacy, and their hope for a traditionalist future pope. The segment highlights the personal sacrifices of pro-baby activists and their unwavering commitment to protecting the unborn.

February 13, 2025

