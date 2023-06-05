You have not enabled cookies! This site requires cookies to operate properly. Please enable cookies, and refresh your browser for full functionality.
Redemption | Eric Tafoya from murderer to Catholic convert PART 1

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

Eric Tafoya is a devout Catholic convert — and convicted murderer — who has embarked on a lifelong journey of redemption after a deadly hit-and-run that made national headlines. Eric has made decisions that have changed his life forever, and is finally sharing his story about the biggest decision he has ever made: committing his life to Christ.

The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere, and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.

June 5, 2023

