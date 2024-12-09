Redemptive suffering: Bringing loved ones closer to Christ
Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne, a Catholic nun, surgeon, and pro-life advocate, shares how embracing redemptive suffering can help bring loved ones closer to Christ. We are called to live out a faith that is not only pro-life but also pro-eternal life through sacrifice, prayer, and trust in God’s divine plan.
December 9, 2024
