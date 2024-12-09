Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Redemptive suffering: Bringing loved ones closer to Christ

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne, a Catholic nun, surgeon, and pro-life advocate, shares how embracing redemptive suffering can help bring loved ones closer to Christ. We are called to live out a faith that is not only pro-life but also pro-eternal life through sacrifice, prayer, and trust in God’s divine plan.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/stealth-euthanasia-catholic-nursing-home-accused-of-killing-a-nun/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 9, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
2:31

Redemptive suffering: Bringing loved ones closer to Christ

Recent Videos
1:10

Why God made us | The difference between men and women

Recent Videos
2:47

Praying for the Lost: Lessons from the Saints

Recent Videos
3:06

The beauty of head coverings at the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
3:54

The Tragic Case of Mark Reno: Wrongful Accusation?

Recent Videos
5:29

Government Overreach and the China Surveillance Model | Insights from Reggie Littlejohn

Recent Videos
2:37

Accusations of arson: the planned parenthood fire investigation

Recent Videos
4:47

Bishop Strickland is INSPIRING faithful Catholics around the world

Recent Videos
3:54

Why kids belong at Mass

Recent Videos
3:16

Bishop Strickland prays for truth and leadership | A call for faith and humility

Recent Videos
3:37

Australia's free speech crackdown: Monica Smit speaks out

Recent Videos
5:33

How families foster vocations

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...