Removing Mary?! The Vatican's assault on Mary & the bishops fighting back

Is the Catholic Church in America finally finding its spine, or is it just political theater? As the U.S. bishops elect a pro-life champion and overwhelmingly approve a national consecration to the Sacred Heart, we cut through the spin. We expose the eight bishops who voted against the consecration and tackle the Vatican’s alarming move to sideline Our Lady. From the war on altar rails to a global fight over doctrine, we separate the signs of hope from the symptoms of decay in one of the most crucial episodes of Faith & Reason yet.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten