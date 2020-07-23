Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Renowned scholar debunks myths around Communion in the hand

Thu Jul 23, 2020 - 6:23 pm EST

In This Episode

Peter Kwasniewski, Thomistic theologian, liturgical scholar and choral composer explains the real history of proper reception of the Holy Eucharist and how Communion in the hand as it's practiced today is in no way similar to how the Church used to allow Communion to be administered.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL