Researcher Makes Shocking Case for UK Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Destruction

In this exclusive interview, LifeSiteNews hears from ‘Mortymer,’ the anonymous researcher behind the convincing hypothesis that the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline was an intentional act of sabotage by the UK government and has since been covered up in collaboration with top U.S. and EU officials. Watch now for an in-depth analysis on one of the biggest events in Europe since the Second World War.

