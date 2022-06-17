The John-Henry Westen Show

Retired CIA officer: Marxist groups are 'financing' and 'directing' pro-abortion violence

Sam Faddis, independent journalist and retired CIA operations officer, says explicitly Marxist activist groups are helping fund, direct, and organize left-wing violence in the United States. He warns the violence will get worse, as the goal of these groups is to overturn the country's political and social structures.

June 17, 2022

The John-Henry Westen Show

