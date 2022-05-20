The John-Henry Westen Show

Retired literary professor unpacks Russian history, explains current events in light of Fatima prophecy

Dr. David Allen White, professor emeritus at the US Naval Academy, uses his wealth of literary knowledge and history to explain how current events unfolding in Russia are linked to Fatima and other prophecies.

The John-Henry Westen ShowMay 20, 2022

