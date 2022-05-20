Retired literary professor unpacks Russian history, explains current events in light of Fatima prophecy
Dr. David Allen White, professor emeritus at the US Naval Academy, uses his wealth of literary knowledge and history to explain how current events unfolding in Russia are linked to Fatima and other prophecies.
The John-Henry Westen ShowMay 20, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Retired literary professor unpacks Russian history, explains current events in light of Fatima prophecy
-
Gen Z college student takes Christian faith more seriously after COVID pandemic lockdowns
-
-
Pope Francis antagonizes orthodox Catholics in answers to Fr. James Martin's pro-LGBT questions
-
Globalists are using the Ukraine conflict to establish a one-world government