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Retired Polish Archbishop calls out Leo XIV as “the false Peter”, Vigano Praises latest SSPX move.

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A retired Polish archbishop has just labeled Pope Leo XIV a “False Peter” who has separated himself from Christ and deserves to be expelled from the Church. Archbishop Jan Pavel Langa issued the fierce denunciation in response to the Vatican’s excommunication of the Society of Saint Pius X, declaring the penalties “completely void and meaningless before God.”

Meanwhile, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has strongly praised the SSPX for filing a preliminary hierarchical appeal with the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. Viganò calls the move “excellent”, not a concession, but a strategic maneuver that forces the Holy See to reveal its true intentions and follow through on the disciplinary path it has chosen.

The excommunications are meant to intimidate. But for those who recognize the crisis, they are a badge of honor. The question is no longer whether the Vatican has departed from the faith; it is whether the faithful will continue to follow those who have.

 

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July 14, 2026

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