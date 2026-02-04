REVEALED: Pope Leo Wanted his Pro-LGBT Stance Broadcasted

Why Did Pope Leo Want James Martin’s LGBT Support “Broadcast”?

Breaking. Fr. James Martin revealed on Colbert Nation with Stephen Colbert that Pope Leo wanted it “broadcast” that he is continuing Pope Francis’ mission of LGBT ‘inclusion’.

This may shock many Catholics — but for LifeSite readers, it fits a larger pattern: LGBT Vatican pilgrimages, controversial Vatican appointments, homosexuality friendly bishop appointments, questioning of teaching, and now an explicit push to make this stance publicly known.

Pope Leo is intentionally signaling a continued LGBT agenda — and the world knows it. Who are those refusing to believe it, and why?

