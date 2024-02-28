Revelations From Heaven: Wake Up! The Divine Reconquest Over Church's Infiltration Begins Now
A religious order, which has been receiving messages from heaven for 30 years, has finally decided to go public about its content. Urged by Jesus to make their revelations public, the messages give direction and hope to the faithful in this perilous and confusing time.
February 28, 2024
