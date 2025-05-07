Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Rick Santorum: The Church Needs a LION, Not a Politician

Rick Santorum issues an exclusive powerful challenge ahead of the papal conclave: the Church doesn’t need innovation—it needs courage. In a world plagued by confusion, cultural decay, and spiritual collapse, Santorum pleads for a pope who will boldly uphold Catholic truth without compromise. He calls out weak leadership and moral cowardice, urging the Church to “stick with the program”—its timeless magisterium and catechism. From rising suicide rates to societal collapse, Santorum sees a generation starving for clarity, not comfort. This is a rallying cry for truth, tradition, and the kind of fearless faith the times demand.

May 7, 2025

