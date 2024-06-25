Right to religious expression?

Pope Francis is under UN investigation for alleged wiretapping, adding another layer to the complex and troubling Vatican embezzlement trial. Amid this chaos, Bishop Joseph Strickland and 101-year-old retired Bishop René Gracida have offered an exorcism prayer for the world. Additionally, Cardinal Robert Sarah delivered a powerful speech in Washington, D.C., addressing these critical issues. Explore the intersection of faith, scandal, and the fight for religious expression in these challenging times.

WATCH MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/pope-francis-faces-un-probe-over-alleged-wiretapping-bishop-strickland-joins-exorcism-prayer-for-the-world/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten