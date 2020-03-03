Ripping the mask off porn and the Canadian company that’s fueling the industry

MindGeek.com is a Canadian IT company working behind the scenes in the porn industry, making millions off the sexual exploitation of women. Georges Buscemi, president of Campagne Quebéc-Vie, joins the program to discuss how they operate. Jason Evert, a Catholic author, and chastity speaker also discusses the psychological harm caused by consuming porn.
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.