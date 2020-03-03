Podcast Image

Ripping the mask off porn and the Canadian company that’s fueling the industry

MindGeek.com is a Canadian IT company working behind the scenes in the porn industry, making millions off the sexual exploitation of women. Georges Buscemi, president of Campagne Quebéc-Vie, joins the program to discuss how they operate. Jason Evert, a Catholic author, and chastity speaker also discusses the psychological harm caused by consuming porn.

