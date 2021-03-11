Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

‘Roe v. Wade’ director shares his pro-life conversion story

Thu Mar 11, 2021 - 1:00 pm EST

In This Episode

Nick Loeb was not always pro-life. In fact, when he was in his twenties, he was involved with two women who had abortions. Loeb said that he “did nothing to stop” the abortions from happening and that it wasn’t until he got older and read about abortion online that he realized unborn babies are people that must be protected.

Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/roe-v-wade-director-shares-his-pro-life-conversion-story

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL