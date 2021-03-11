‘Roe v. Wade’ director shares his pro-life conversion story

Nick Loeb was not always pro-life. In fact, when he was in his twenties, he was involved with two women who had abortions. Loeb said that he “did nothing to stop” the abortions from happening and that it wasn’t until he got older and read about abortion online that he realized unborn babies are people that must be protected.

