Roger Stone Makes Stunning Catholic Confession, Pope Francis Haunted By Cardinal Elector's Past

President Donald Trump’s advisor Roger Stone confesses that he has ceased attending a Catholic church over opposition to the parish’s COVID restrictions. ‘I was politely told that I was no longer welcome in church,’ Roger Stone said. Meanwhile, another Catholic scandal is unfolding under Pope Francis and shocking the world: a Belgian bishop has now been stripped of his status and position — laicized — after admitting that he abused his own nephew. The decision to laicize Bishop Vangheluwe came after repeated calls by the Belgian bishops for intervention on the abuse case from the Vatican. Has Pope Francis’ past of protecting abuser priests and bishops come back to haunt him?

