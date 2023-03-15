Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Romania's new pro-life movement is working to change the hearts of a skeptical society
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon talks with Romanian pro-life activists Alexandra Nadane and Teodora Paul about the fast-growing pro-life movement in their country, the challenges of defending the unborn in a formerly communist country, and how they recruit young people to help build a culture of life.
March 15, 2023
