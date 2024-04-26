Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Russell Brand to be baptized Sunday – but he still has THIS question

Russell Brand has been on an amazing personal journey. Recently he has spoken about reading Catholic books, talking to priests, and even praying the Rosary. Now he’s announced that’s he getting baptized. He says he’s curious as to what we, who have been baptized, feel about our baptism. LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen is ready to answer his question.

April 26, 2024

