Russell Brand’s Rosary, Biden is God’s Pick? And Deaconesses Already?

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

Actor Russell Brand has delivered a pleasant shock to the world by recently reciting the rosary for his 11+ million followers on X. While society may descend into crisis, God’s generous outpouring of graces continues to emerge in unlikely places for all to see. Influential Jesuit Fr. Thomas Reese recently stated President Biden has been deemed as God’s pick for the United States top office, but what is the real truth of this observation? Meanwhile in Europe the heretical move to elevate ‘deaconesses’ to an unprecedented and official status within the Catholic Church gains steam. Truth is under assault, but now is not the time for half-measures. Watch now this episode of Faith and Reason for the latest on what you need to know to build a culture of life.

April 25, 2024

