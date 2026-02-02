Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Russia BANS surrogacy: A Christian response to GLOBAL EVIL | Frankly Ep. 21

Frankly

Frankly

Father Fyodor Lukyanov, a Russian Orthodox priest, outlines how Russia has criminalized international surrogacy and cracked down on child trafficking in defense of life and family. He explains how Christian activism led to real legal reform and how these victories contrast sharply with Western societies, where human life is commodified. The conversation expands into a critique of liberalism, biotechnology, and artificial womb research, framed as a coordinated assault on motherhood and dignity. Fr. Lukyanov warns that when society replaces Christ with markets and desire, collapse follows.

February 2, 2026

Russia BANS surrogacy: A Christian response to GLOBAL EVIL | Frankly Ep. 21

