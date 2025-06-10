Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Russia has WON - Ukraine has already LOST | Colonel Macgregor

Retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor delivers a blunt assessment: The war in Ukraine is over, and Russia has won. He claims over 1.5 million Ukrainian casualties, rampant corruption, and U.S. weapons ending up on black markets and even into the hands of cartels. Macgregor calls ongoing Western aid a deadly delusion meant to sustain PR, not peace. Turning to the Middle East, he warns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s ambitions and U.S. backing could ignite a regional war with global consequences. He criticizes President Donald Trump’s foreign policy failures and urges Americans to reject lobby-driven conflict and demand a return to justice, truth, and peace.

June 10, 2025

Spiritual WARFARE is starting: The Knights of JPII

Latin Mass RISING: What comes next? | Kennedy Hall

Vietnam WAR HERO | Despair of captivity to grace and FREEDOM!

Ex-IVF director SPEAKS OUT: Why I left the industry for life

How Pope Leo XIV can HEAL the Church

A pontiff for our time: The promise of Pope Leo XIV | Patrick Coffin

What the NEW POPE must be | Fr. Giordano’s vision

Pope Leo XIV: A new dawn for the Church?

Cardinal Arinze on the NEW POPE: “Pray for courage and faithfulness” | Papal conclave reflections

The final pope?! Mysterious PROPHECY revealed | Father Altman

LANDMARK parental rights case hits SUPREME COURT

