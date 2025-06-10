Russia has WON - Ukraine has already LOST | Colonel Macgregor

Retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor delivers a blunt assessment: The war in Ukraine is over, and Russia has won. He claims over 1.5 million Ukrainian casualties, rampant corruption, and U.S. weapons ending up on black markets and even into the hands of cartels. Macgregor calls ongoing Western aid a deadly delusion meant to sustain PR, not peace. Turning to the Middle East, he warns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s ambitions and U.S. backing could ignite a regional war with global consequences. He criticizes President Donald Trump’s foreign policy failures and urges Americans to reject lobby-driven conflict and demand a return to justice, truth, and peace.

