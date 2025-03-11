Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Sacrilege in Plain Sight | Vatican’s Mascot Scandal

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/gay-anime-vatican-jubilee-mascot-ivf-jewelry-madness/

The Vatican’s unveiling of “Luce,” an anime-style mascot has ignited outrage especially given the mascot’s ties to LGBTQ+ advocacy.  Has the Vatican’s push for modernization led to outright irreverence? Critics warn that these shocking developments signal a deeper crisis of faith, tradition, and respect for human dignity.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 11, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Sacrilege in Plain Sight | Vatican’s Mascot Scandal

Recent Videos
3:12

The next pope must stand for truth—no more compromise

Recent Videos
3:49

Deep state infiltration | How the U.S. may have hijacked the Vatican

Recent Videos
3:49

Investigating the Francis papacy—What will the next conclave bring?

Recent Videos
2:49

Catholic Charities ABUSE church funding?! | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
2:09

Biden FORCED Pope Benedict to resign? Alleged secret meeting

Recent Videos
2:15

Vatican SECRETS must be EXPOSED! | Will it be released BEFORE a conclave?

Recent Videos
2:35

BRUTAL takedown by police of Red Rose Rescuers

Recent Videos
4:22

DESECRATION of Saint Peter's Basilica | Hidden meaning behind it

Recent Videos
4:01

The next Pope: Angelic Pope prophecy? | Xavier Reyes-Ayral

Recent Videos
3:53

The Church in crisis: Only prayer & sacrifice can save it

Recent Videos
2:31

Heroes FREE after medical neglect in prison

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...