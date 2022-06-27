LSNTV

'Safe place for the unborn': Mississippi lawmakers celebrate Roe v. Wade overturn

Immediately following the overturn of Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, pro-life legislators reacted in front of the Supreme Court about its decision in favor of Dobbs over Jackson Women's Health. LifeSiteNews correspondents Jim Hale and Doug Mainwaring captured the jubilation of two Mississippi lawmakers Dana Criswell and Dan Eubanks, who co-authored the pro-life law at the center of the Court's decision.

LSNTVJune 27, 2022

