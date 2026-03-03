Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

SAINTS vs ANTI-POPES: Medieval history prof REVEALS the battles

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Nearly 30 anti-popes have risen across two millennia of Church history. In times of deepest confusion, even saints found themselves on opposing sides. St. Catherine of Siena confronted cardinals backing a false pope. St. Vincent Ferrer supported the wrong claimant during the Western Schism. St. Bernard of Clairvaux rallied kings against a rival. None remained silent.

Dr. Ed Mazza joins to walk through these battles from his book Saints Versus Anti-Popes, drawing the line from medieval crises to the present. The question now is not whether a pope can be a bad man; history is full of them. The question is whether a pope can formally teach heresy while exercising his authority. No saint or major theologian ever taught that.

The discussion moves through Marian apparitions at Akita, the warnings of Malachi Martin, and the possibility of apostasy “at the top.” But the conclusion is not despair. The Church has survived anti-popes, schisms, and centuries of confusion. She will survive this.

The book is now available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GP6MSSKV/ref=sr_1_3

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 3, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

SAINTS vs ANTI-POPES: Medieval history prof REVEALS the battles

Recent Videos
24:18

Archbishop FIRES trad Catholic after SPEAKING OUT on Zionism

Recent Videos
50:53

The DISASTROUS POPE: Francis, Leo, or BOTH!?

Recent Videos
21:05

DEATH THREATS for Catholic FIRED from Trump Commission

Recent Videos
1:31:21

Priest reveals SECRET to defeat Satan's greatest weapon

Recent Videos
19:12

Epstein files REVEALED: Why was he pushing evolution?

Recent Videos
22:33

Why are young people interested in race, feminism, and Jews?

Recent Videos
20:18

Media boss comes out as trad Catholic: Why young men are converting – It's the FUTURE!

Recent Videos
1:01:55

Fatima scholar predicts MAJOR SIGN: beginning of great chastisement in 2026

Recent Videos
1:35:00

How can the DEVIL be SO CLOSE to the POPE?

Recent Videos
1:02:48

How the Church CHANGED overnight: controversy of Vatican II

Recent Videos
32:05

UNSCRIPTED: The Jews, young people and the reality of hell

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...