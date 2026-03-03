SAINTS vs ANTI-POPES: Medieval history prof REVEALS the battles

Nearly 30 anti-popes have risen across two millennia of Church history. In times of deepest confusion, even saints found themselves on opposing sides. St. Catherine of Siena confronted cardinals backing a false pope. St. Vincent Ferrer supported the wrong claimant during the Western Schism. St. Bernard of Clairvaux rallied kings against a rival. None remained silent.

Dr. Ed Mazza joins to walk through these battles from his book Saints Versus Anti-Popes, drawing the line from medieval crises to the present. The question now is not whether a pope can be a bad man; history is full of them. The question is whether a pope can formally teach heresy while exercising his authority. No saint or major theologian ever taught that.

The discussion moves through Marian apparitions at Akita, the warnings of Malachi Martin, and the possibility of apostasy “at the top.” But the conclusion is not despair. The Church has survived anti-popes, schisms, and centuries of confusion. She will survive this.

The book is now available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GP6MSSKV/ref=sr_1_3

