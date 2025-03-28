Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Satanic Black Mass EXPOSED | America's Spiritual War Goes Public

A satanic black mass was permitted in Kansas – but Catholics launched a spiritual counterattack. John-Henry Westen reports on the shocking event, the political firestorm, and how faithful Catholics are fighting back with prayer, protests, and legal action. This isn’t just protest – it’s exorcism by prayer. As one rally organizer declared: “We brought Christ’s light into hell’s territory.”

READ THE LATEST: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/satanist-arrested-after-punching-catholic-man-who-disrupted-ritual-inside-kansas-state-capitol/

March 28, 2025

