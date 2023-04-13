Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Satanic Powers EXPOSED in Brand-New Film OUT TOMORROW

Satanic Powers are exposed in the Brand-New film Nefarious by Writers/Directors Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman.

They have captured the truth of Satan, demons, and demonic forces unlike anything ever seen on screen in this brand-new 2023 film, “Nefarious”. Released this Friday, April 14, 2023, Solomon and Konzelman give the world the uncensored look at Satan’s agenda in the world today. This film is the perfect Trojan horse to introduce the reality of the agenda behind the culture war to an audience that would never be attracted to a film that in any way was about God. But billed as a horror/thriller with the writing and acting at the caliber of Silence of the Lambs.

But be ready, when you take your older teens or twenty-somethings to see this film, be ready to answer their questions about faith, about God, about the culture war. LifeSiteNews is committed to bringing viewers to the fullness of the Truth in Jesus Christ and is proud to expose the dark forces of Satan with this powerful film. Don’t miss ccc out in theaters this Thursday, April 14, 2023.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-most-realistic-depiction-of-satan-ever-on-film/

April 13, 2023

