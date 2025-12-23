Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Satanic Ritual Abuse SURVIVOR Exposes the VATICAN | Rachel Mastrogiacomo

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Rachel Mastrogiacomo sits down with John-Henry Westen to share her story of surviving Satanic ritual abuse at the hands of a Catholic priest—during the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

Rachel reveals how total consecration to the Blessed Virgin Mary in her youth became the decisive grace that shattered the psychological and spiritual domination she endured. She details a journey of unspeakable horror transformed through redemptive suffering, the Eucharist, and the maternal protection of the Immaculate Heart.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 23, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Satanic Ritual Abuse SURVIVOR Exposes the VATICAN | Rachel Mastrogiacomo

Recent Videos
39:18

Bishop Eleganti’s Final WARNING: The Silence on Doctrine Is a Lie

Recent Videos
20:08

Why are bishops SILENT!? Fr. Nix EXPOSES the Vatican's globalist agenda & Marian betrayal

Recent Videos
28:10

Does Catholic doctrine say you will NOT be FAT in heaven!?

Recent Videos
30:47

Fr. Altman: The PLOT to REPLACE the Catholic Church

Recent Videos
51:58

Meet the traditional Redemptorists who CALLED OUT the synodal church

Recent Videos
37:28

Last First Saturday before the 100-year deadline is TODAY

Recent Videos
12:28

If we LOSE Rome, we LOSE the FIGHT

Recent Videos
41:50

Malachi Martin's WARNINGS: Secret cardinal, Fatima & the coming crisis

Recent Videos
36:40

Donald Trump PROPHECY: Pro-lifer Mark Crosby HEALED

Recent Videos
59:21

Stigmatist’s PROPHECY: There will be two successive ANTI-POPES

Recent Videos
35:30

Pope Leo's LGBT agenda: Vatican abandoning Christ?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...