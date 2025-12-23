Satanic Ritual Abuse SURVIVOR Exposes the VATICAN | Rachel Mastrogiacomo

Rachel Mastrogiacomo sits down with John-Henry Westen to share her story of surviving Satanic ritual abuse at the hands of a Catholic priest—during the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

Rachel reveals how total consecration to the Blessed Virgin Mary in her youth became the decisive grace that shattered the psychological and spiritual domination she endured. She details a journey of unspeakable horror transformed through redemptive suffering, the Eucharist, and the maternal protection of the Immaculate Heart.

