Satanic ritual abuse SURVIVOR testifies in Rome

Rachel Mastrogiacomo delivers a courageous testimony at the Rome Life Forum, revealing how she survived satanic ritual abuse committed by a Catholic priest. She exposes the horrifying truth that such sacrilege and occult infiltration have entered the Church from within, enabled by silence, cover-ups, and cowardice among bishops and Vatican officials. Her story echoes the warnings of saints and exorcists who foresaw a deep spiritual war inside the Church. Yet through her suffering, Rachel discovered healing in Christ, devotion to Our Lady, and the power of forgiveness.

