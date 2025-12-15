Satanic ritual abuse SURVIVOR testifies in Rome
Rachel Mastrogiacomo delivers a courageous testimony at the Rome Life Forum, revealing how she survived satanic ritual abuse committed by a Catholic priest. She exposes the horrifying truth that such sacrilege and occult infiltration have entered the Church from within, enabled by silence, cover-ups, and cowardice among bishops and Vatican officials. Her story echoes the warnings of saints and exorcists who foresaw a deep spiritual war inside the Church. Yet through her suffering, Rachel discovered healing in Christ, devotion to Our Lady, and the power of forgiveness.
December 15, 2025
