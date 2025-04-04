Satanic ritual at German soccer game? | Church leaders silent

Shocking scenes unfolded at a German soccer game as a satanic ritual took place in the stadium, leaving Catholics and Christians around the world stunned. There is a new disturbing rise of satanic symbolism in public spaces, and it connects to a broader spiritual battle. Learn about the uproar over a female bishop appearing on the altar, leading a procession alongside Catholic bishops and priests. Is the Church losing its identity in the face of modern pressures? Hear the conversation as the panel discusses spiritual warfare, leadership crises in the Church, and how the faithful can respond with courage and conviction.

