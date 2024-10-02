Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Satanists May Be Closer Than You Think

Zachary King, former High Wizard of The Church of Satan, exposes the shocking rise of Satanism in today’s world. King shares his personal journey deep into the occult, revealing the disturbing truth about the growth of the Satanic Church and its dark influence. Discover how he escaped the depths of evil and found redemption in Christ, shining light on the hidden dangers lurking closer than you think.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/baptized-into-darkness-abortions-links-to-satanism-former-high-wizard-zachary-king/

****
+++

+++

October 2, 2024

