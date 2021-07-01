Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Save James: Father risks arrest to save 9-year-old son from forced gender-transition

Thu Jul 1, 2021 - 10:06 am EST

In This Episode

Jeff Younger, the father of James, currently has a gag order put on him, which prohibits him to speak out in defense of his son and on any political issue. But he has now decided to ignore that order, and save his child from irreversible surgery, even if it might possibly result in his arrest. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/save-james-father-risks-arrest-to-save-9-year-old-son-from-forced-gender-transition

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL