ABOUT THE SHOW John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world. Save James: Father risks arrest to save 9-year-old son from forced gender-transition Thu Jul 1, 2021 - 10:06 am EST In This Episode Jeff Younger, the father of James, currently has a gag order put on him, which prohibits him to speak out in defense of his son and on any political issue. But he has now decided to ignore that order, and save his child from irreversible surgery, even if it might possibly result in his arrest. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/save-james-father-risks-arrest-to-save-9-year-old-son-from-forced-gender-transition Share this article LISTEN FOR FREE Google Spotify YouTube Pippa Soundcloud GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL SIGN UP
