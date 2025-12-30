Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

SCANDAL: Child Trafficking CRISIS met with SILENCE by Pope Leo

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

“A predator’s paradise.” That’s how attorney Liz Yore describes the U.S. border system that has funneled over 450,000 unaccompanied minors into the shadows, many placed through Catholic Charities with no safeguards, no follow-up, and no way home. Liz Yore, a lifelong child advocate, details how children are being trafficked, abused, and lost with institutional complicity. Even more devastating, she reveals the silence of the U.S. bishops and Pope Leo, who have failed to use their moral authority despite knowing the truth. Yore connects this failure to Pope Leo’s own mishandling of an abuse case in Peru, warning of a church that has not learned its lessons. This interview is a cry for the voiceless and a demand for the Church to choose protection over politics.

December 30, 2025

