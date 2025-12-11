SCANDAL in the VATICAN: Pope Leo's CRISIS and Urgent Message from Rome

We are in an ongoing crisis in the Catholic church, and a survivor’s cry echoes in St. Peter’s Square. John-Henry Westen brings together a lawyer, a moral theologian, and a victim of abuse to confront the scandal now touching the papacy itself. Liz Yore lays out the legal case against Pope Leo. Frank Wright exposes how this corruption fuels a global trade in human life. And Rachel Mastrogiacomo gives a face and a voice to the devastating cost of silence. This is the Vatican’s crisis and an urgent call for truth and justice.

