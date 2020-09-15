Podcast Image

Scandalous abuse story of former Vatican official raises questions about Benedict’s resignation

Tue Sep 15, 2020 - 8:26 pm EST

There is a case now before the criminal courts of Germany in which two priests testify to gruesome sexual abuse at the hands of a then-senior official in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, Monsignor Christoph Kühn. One of the big questions in all this is what Pope Benedict knew of the situation if anything and what affect it may have had on his decision to resign the papacy. 

