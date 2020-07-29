School convinces girl she is a boy, now court demands father comply

Be sure to follow this channel so you won't miss any of our great interviews. Rob Hoogland was ordered by a judge to call his daughter a boy or face family violence charges. Hoogland’s daughter was undergoing testosterone treatment against his wishes after being convinced by her school counselor that she was a boy. To top it off, Hoogland couldn’t even share his story or seek help outside his lawyers due to a gag order placed on him by the court.

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Hoogland shares his living nightmare, exposes the bias of the Canadian court system, and begs other parents to watch for warning signs that their kids are being indoctrinated.