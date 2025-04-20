Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Scientist: Shroud of Turin captures Jesus RISING, not lying dead

Dr. Gilbert Lavoie, a seasoned physician and former skeptic, spent decades investigating the Shroud of Turin — and came to a stunning conclusion: The cloth doesn’t show a man lying in death but one rising in glory.

Through anatomical analysis, photographic comparisons, and gravity-based experiments, Dr. Lavoie discovered that the image depicts a man in an upright position — capturing, he believes, the very moment of Jesus Christ’s resurrection.

What began as scientific curiosity became a profound journey into theology, leading Lavoie to connect his findings with the Gospel of John and Christ’s promise to be “lifted up.” His 3D reconstruction of the man of the shroud now stands at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine as a powerful witness to the divinity of Jesus.

April 20, 2025

