John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Scott Hahn on whether COVID-19 is punishment from God

Tue Apr 21, 2020 - 9:14 pm EST

Renowned Scripture scholar Dr. Scott Hahn joins the John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the coronavirus outbreak as well as his new book, 'Hope to Die: The Christian Meaning of Death and the Resurrection of the Body."

