SCOTUS folds on gay marriage, media CAUGHT LYING about Trump | InFocus

The Supreme Court refuses to hear Kim Davis’ appeal, effectively upholding same-sex marriage, a move slammed as moral cowardice even from conservative justices. This silence has fueled a cultural collapse, opening the door to transgenderism, surrogacy, and moral relativism. Meanwhile, the BBC is rocked by scandal after executives resign over doctored Trump footage, proving corporate media deception is not a bug but a feature. And finally, a shocking new poll reveals 1 in 3 college students support political violence, the terrifying fruit of leftist indoctrination.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten