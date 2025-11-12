SCOTUS folds on gay marriage, media CAUGHT LYING about Trump | InFocus

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Supreme Court refuses to hear Kim Davis’ appeal, effectively upholding same-sex marriage, a move slammed as moral cowardice even from conservative justices. This silence has fueled a cultural collapse, opening the door to transgenderism, surrogacy, and moral relativism. Meanwhile, the BBC is rocked by scandal after executives resign over doctored Trump footage, proving corporate media deception is not a bug but a feature. And finally, a shocking new poll reveals 1 in 3 college students support political violence, the terrifying fruit of leftist indoctrination.

November 12, 2025

