SCOTUS news: Fight against FDA chemical abortion is only beginning

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ruled Friday to preserve access to the chemical abortion-inducing pill mifepristone while a lawsuit against the drug works its way through the federal court system. LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale was at the Supreme Court with other pro-life advocates to catch reactions in anticipation of SCOTUS’ ruling on the chemical abortion pill. Hale was joined at SCOTUS by pro-life leader Mark Lee Dickson, Founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, who described how the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the abortion industry have been acting in total violation of existing federal statutes — pushing for the chemical abortion pill nationwide. 

Now that the fight against the the FDA-approved abortion pill is taking the national spotlight, Hale and Dickson describe what is at stake in the Culture of Life, analyze the Supreme Court’s shocking ruling, and discuss what it means that only two Supreme Court justices — Justices Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito — voted for life in this latest ruling on the chemical abortion pill.

April 25, 2023

