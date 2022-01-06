Apply for LifeSite's intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
Screen-addicted Millennials are ill-equipped for adulthood, professor warns

Dr. Mark Bauerlein, an English professor at Emory University, joined Jonathon to discuss his latest book “The Dumbest Generation Grows Up: From Stupefied Youth to Dangerous Adults,” which is now available for pre-order.

