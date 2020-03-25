Podcast Image

Seeking Mary on the Feast of the Annunciation

Wed Mar 25, 2020 - 6:50 pm EST

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 3.25.2020. Today, Mother asks listeners to pray for Dan Burke, founder of the Avila Institute and former President of EWTN. She also discusses the beauty and importance of the Feast of the Annunciation.

 

