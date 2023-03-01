"Semi-Clandestine" Latin Masses the Future for Faithful Catholics?

What is in the future for faithful Catholics? Is the end of Latin Mass Near? Bishop Schnieder helps us finally understand the truth behind the spiritual poison that Pope Francis is injecting into the wellspring of Truth.

Pope Francis’ upcoming Synod on Synodality is the laboratory for this poison — the effects of which include confusion, discord, and the abandonment of the True Faith.

The globalist Shadow Church will not get away with poisoning the faithful. Thanks to LifeSiteNews, you and your loved ones do not need to be deceived. We must pray in reparation for this sacrilege.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/warning-spiritual-poisons-stemming-from-pope-francis-synod-on-synodality/?utm_source=midvid

