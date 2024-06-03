SENTENCED: Pro-life Rescuer Paulette Harlow Receives 24 months in DC Face Act case
LSNTVSee More
Appearing before left-wing U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, 75-year-old Paulette Harlow was ordered to serve her prison sentence at a facility offering medical care due to a range of debilitating health issues.
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
****
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
June 3, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
PART 1 EXCLUSIVE: Colonel Macgregor reveals how neocon military complex has thrown world into chaos
Comments