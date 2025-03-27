She Survived Communist CHINA, Sees it Happening Here

Xi Van Fleet shares her firsthand experience growing up in Communist China and the shocking parallels she now sees unfolding in America. She recounts the horrors of Mao’s Cultural Revolution, explaining how the Marxist tactics used to divide and control people—such as identity politics, censorship, and attacks on tradition—are being implemented in the West today. She warns that many Americans are unaware of this creeping cultural revolution because they have never been taught true history, and highlights the importance of recognizing these dangerous patterns, standing up for freedom, and restoring a biblical worldview to combat Marxist ideology.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten