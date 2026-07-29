SHOCKING: Bishop OK With Nude Pride, Priest Calls Latin Mass Immature, Fauci’s Baby Scalp Study

A Wisconsin priest described the Traditional Latin Mass as an accommodation for Catholics who have “not grown deep enough” in their faith to embrace the post-Vatican II liturgy. A Spanish bishop gave no public response to a nude pride demonstration outside his cathedral. Archbishop John Wester defended a proposed mosque in New Mexico. And Father James Martin’s comments on homosexual men in the priesthood continue to spark debate.

They argue these are not isolated incidents; they are signs of a Church that has lost its ability to distinguish between truth and accommodation. The same week, new controversies emerged: Dr. Anthony Fauci’s involvement in fetal tissue research, a politician defending a past abortion, and an Aztec-themed performance inside Los Angeles’ cathedral.

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