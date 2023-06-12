Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

SHOCKING: 'Blasphemous' St. Padre Pio Movie with Shia LaBeouf?

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

BLASPHEMOUS! Saint Padre Pio Movie with Shia LaBeouf has an LGBT scene with the Virgin Mary.

Is the insidious smoke of the LGBT agenda continuing its pollution of mainstream life in the West—with ‘woke’ corporations literally torching their own profits to support the mental illness of transgender identity that is ravaging society? Will the public resist this madness or cave to the destruction of the West from pressure from LGBT enforcers?

Watch the whole show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/canada-in-flames-a-culture-destroyed-how-the-lgbt-movement-is-ravaging-the-west/

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

 HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 12, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

SHOCKING: 'Blasphemous' St. Padre Pio Movie with Shia LaBeouf?

Recent Videos

Are UFOs and Aliens Real? What we can know

Recent Videos
0:03:55

Catholics CANNOT Be DEPRESSED | Here's Why

Recent Videos
0:03:20

GRAPHIC: Pro-Life Warriors Combat the Bloodshed of Abortion

Recent Videos
0:02:58

Christian Slaughter Continues | Will America Do Nothing?

Recent Videos
0:03:03

How Candace Owens' Husband Leads His Family in the Faith

Recent Videos
0:02:21

TRUTH BOMB: Candace Owens' Husband Makes BOLD CLAIM About the One True Catholic Church

Recent Videos
0:05:10

WATCH: Secret "Intellectual Party" Pulling Strings of "War Party" Street Activists

Recent Videos
0:05:00

Paganism RESTORED through Freemasonry

Recent Videos
0:03:37

Our #1 Priority in 2024 is DEFENDING THE FAMILY | Dr. Taylor Marshall

Recent Videos
0:03:53

Dr. Taylor Marshall Reveals MASSIVE Catholic Voting Demographic 

Recent Videos
0:03:57

Dr. Taylor Marshall | BE NOT AFRAID to Defend Catholic Values in PUBLIC

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...