SHOCKING: 'Blasphemous' St. Padre Pio Movie with Shia LaBeouf?

BLASPHEMOUS! Saint Padre Pio Movie with Shia LaBeouf has an LGBT scene with the Virgin Mary.

Is the insidious smoke of the LGBT agenda continuing its pollution of mainstream life in the West—with ‘woke’ corporations literally torching their own profits to support the mental illness of transgender identity that is ravaging society? Will the public resist this madness or cave to the destruction of the West from pressure from LGBT enforcers?

