Shocking proof of God's presence | Bishop Strickland
Is God still revealing Himself today? Bishop Joseph Strickland uncovers extraordinary moments where heaven meets earth — from the burning bush and Jacob’s ladder to modern Eucharistic miracles and Marian apparitions. The episode concludes with a call to deepen faith through prayer, the sacraments, and devotion to tradition as a means of recognizing and responding to these divine intersections.
March 24, 2025
