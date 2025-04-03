Shocking Prophecy REVEALED | The Anti-Christ is HERE?!

Luz de Maria, a stigmatist from Argentina, shares her alleged mystical encounters with Heaven and the terrifying end-time prophecies she has received. From allegedly witnessing the Virgin Mary and Jesus to shocking revelations about the Antichrist, Luz’s story is unlike anything you’ve heard. She warns of catastrophic global events and spiritual warfare. Could we be living in the final days? Luz de Maria’s revelations, which have received an imprimatur, touch on themes of spiritual preparation, divine love, and the challenges of her mission, as well as specific prophecies about global events and the Antichrist. The interview delves into her personal journey and the significance of her messages for believers.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten