Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Shocking prophecy REVEALED | The Antichrist is HERE?!

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Luz de Maria, a stigmatist from Argentina, shares her alleged mystical encounters with Heaven and the terrifying end-time prophecies she has received. From allegedly witnessing the Virgin Mary and Jesus to shocking revelations about the Antichrist, Luz’s story is unlike anything you’ve heard. She warns of catastrophic global events and spiritual warfare. Could we be living in the final days? Luz de Maria’s revelations, which have received an imprimatur, touch on themes of spiritual preparation, divine love, and the challenges of her mission, as well as specific prophecies about global events and the Antichrist. The interview delves into her personal journey and the significance of her messages for believers.  

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 3, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Shocking prophecy REVEALED | The Antichrist is HERE?!

Recent Videos
30:29

Silent genocide | The truth about Gaza’s Christian crisis

Recent Videos
31:03

She survived Communist CHINA, sees it happening here

Recent Videos
32:41

The moral CRISIS of IVF: Can Catholics adopt frozen embryos?

Recent Videos
28:32

FBI TERRORIZED his family - FACE Act overreach

Recent Videos
9:57

URGENT: LifeSiteNews needs YOUR help! Keep us fighting

Recent Videos
30:02

Abby Johnson calls out cowards | Stop compromising!

Recent Videos
48:18

The Church needs a counter-revolution | Bringing America Back to Life

Recent Videos
56:03

How the saints survived torture | COVID-era tyranny

Recent Videos
36:23

The next pope, upcoming conclave | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
35:54

Supernatural evidence brings Catholics BACK to Church

Recent Videos
10:38

GAY anime Vatican Jubilee mascot? IVF jewelry madness

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...